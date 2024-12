SASCHA STEINBACH/EFE

Duesseldorf (Germany), 20/01/2021.- (FILE) - A bitcoin in front of a monitor showing a stock barometer in Duesseldorf, Germany, 20 January 2021 (reissued 22 January 2021). Media reports 22 January 2021 state cryptocurrency Bitcoin's value on 22 January 2020 dropped down to 28,000 USD in early trading in Asia, but rose back to almost 32,000 USD. In total, the cryptocurrency has lost 11 per cent in value during week. (Alemania, Roma) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH