TEHRAN (Iran (Islamic Republic Of) United States), 25/03/2025.- Players of Iran celebrate after the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification match between Iran and Uzbekistan in Tehran, Iran, 25 March 2025. Iran qualified for the 2026 World Cup. (Mundial de Fútbol, Teherán) EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH