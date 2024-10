CJ GUNTHER/EFE

New York (United States), 31/10/2024.- New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (R) acknowledge the crowd after being relieved during the seventh inning of game five of the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series between the American League Champion New York Yankees and the National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York, New York, USA, 30 October 2024. The World Series is the best-of-seven games. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER