ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES/EFE

Beijing (China), 04/10/2024.- Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus looks on during her Women's Singles quarter-finals match against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, 04 October 2024. (Tenis, Bielorrusia, República Checa) EFE/EPA/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES