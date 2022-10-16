Coronación de la Señorita Atlántico 2022

Sofía Osío Luna Señorita Atlántico 2022.
Jesús Rueda
Emilia Velásquez y María Cecilia López.
Jesús Rueda
Geraldine Quiroz, Sofía Osío, Valeria Charris y Andrea Charris.
Jesús Rueda
Gloria Morillo, Emiliano Morillo, Leyla Viñas y Leyla Morillo.
Jesús Rueda
Hernán Zajar, Sara Manrique y Fernán Manrique.
Jesús Rueda
Jaqueline Barceló y Enrique Puello.
Jesús Rueda
José Luis Correa, Lisette Luna, Tuly Tovar y Manuela Correa.
Jesús Rueda
Juan Carlos Hernández, Nicolas Tovar, Elsa Noguera y Diana Caballero.
Jesús Rueda
Katia Peñaranda y Guillermo Polo .
Jesús Rueda
Lourdes López, Pedro Faya y Ecuraris Nuñez.
Jesús Rueda
Luis Puello y Diana Caballero.
Jesús Rueda
Luis Puello, Sofía Granados, Sofía Munevar y Juan Pablo Puello.
Jesús Rueda
Paola Bianchi, Rosario Caballero, Frank Smit y María Eugenia de Smit.
Jesús Rueda
Samuel Puello, María Camila Soleibe, Angélica Alarcón y Ana Puello.
Jesús Rueda
Hernán Zajar y Rosa María Corcho.
Jesús Rueda
Alejandro Munevar, Sophia Puello, Liliana Vásquez y Lucas Puello.
Jesús Rueda
Carlos Sánchez y María Elena de Sánchez.
Jesús Rueda
CF. Carlos Martínez Ledesma, Samira Velásquez y CN. Jesús Zambrano.
Jesús Rueda