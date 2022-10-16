Sociales | EL HERALDO

INGRESAR
Suscríbete Desde $800

Galerías

El Heraldo
Sofía Osío Luna Señorita Atlántico 2022. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Emilia Velásquez y María Cecilia López. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Geraldine Quiroz, Sofía Osío, Valeria Charris y Andrea Charris. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Gloria Morillo, Emiliano Morillo, Leyla Viñas y Leyla Morillo. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Hernán Zajar, Sara Manrique y Fernán Manrique. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Jaqueline Barceló y Enrique Puello. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
José Luis Correa, Lisette Luna, Tuly Tovar y Manuela Correa. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Juan Carlos Hernández, Nicolas Tovar, Elsa Noguera y Diana Caballero. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Katia Peñaranda y Guillermo Polo . Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Lourdes López, Pedro Faya y Ecuraris Nuñez. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Luis Puello y Diana Caballero. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Luis Puello, Sofía Granados, Sofía Munevar y Juan Pablo Puello. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Paola Bianchi, Rosario Caballero, Frank Smit y María Eugenia de Smit. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Samuel Puello, María Camila Soleibe, Angélica Alarcón y Ana Puello. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Hernán Zajar y Rosa María Corcho. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Alejandro Munevar, Sophia Puello, Liliana Vásquez y Lucas Puello. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Carlos Sánchez y María Elena de Sánchez. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
CF. Carlos Martínez Ledesma, Samira Velásquez y CN. Jesús Zambrano. Jesús Rueda
Sociales

Coronación de la Señorita Atlántico 2022

Jesús Rueda

El buque Gloria, que atracó en el Malecón, sirvió de escenario para la coronación como Señorita Atlántico 2022 de Sofía Osío Luna.

Facebook
Twitter
Messenger
Whatsapp
DETECTAMOS QUE TIENES UN BLOQUEADOR DE ANUNCIOS ACTIVADO
La publicidad nos ayuda a generar un contenido de alta calidad
Desactivar el bloqueador de anuncios
No quiero apoyar el contenido de calidad
X
COMO REPORTAR A WASAPEA
1. Agrega a tu celular el número de Wasapea a EL HERALDO: +57 310 438 3838
2. Envía tus reportes, denuncias y opiniones a través de textos, fotografías y videos. Recuerda grabar y fotografiar los hechos horizontalmente.
3. EL HERALDO se encargará de hacer seguimiento a la información para luego publicarla en nuestros sitio web.
4. Recuerda que puedes enviarnos un video selfie relatándonos la situación.