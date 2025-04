IRANIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT/EFE

BANDAR ABBAS (Iran (Islamic Republic Of)), 27/04/2025.- A handout photo made available by the Iranian Presidential Office shows smoke billowing from the Rajaie port in the city of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, 27 April 2025. According to the IRNA news agency, at least 25 people have been killed and around 800 people injured in an explosion at the port, with authorities yet to announce the cause. EFE/EPA/IRANIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES