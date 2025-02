EDUARDO LIMA/EFE

MISSISSAUGA (Canada), 17/02/2025.- A Delta Air Lines passenger plane is shown flipped upside down at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Canada, 17 February 2025. According to a preliminary statement from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the flight Endeavor Air was operating crashed while landing at the airport, and all 80 people on board were evacuated. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/EDUARDO LIMA