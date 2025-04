CAROLINE BREHMAN/EFE

LOS ANGELES (United States), 23/04/2025.- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (L) drives to the basket with the ball while being guarded by Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (R) during the fourth quarter of the first round playoff game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 April 2025. (Baloncesto) EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN SHUTTERSTOCK OUT