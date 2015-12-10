El romance de los años 50 de Todd Haynes 'Carol' obtuvo el mayor número de nominaciones para la entrega número 73 de los premios Globos de Oro. Cinco candidaturas que incluyeron Mejor Película de Drama.

La épica 'The Revenant', de Alejandro González Iñárritu, obtuvo cuatro nominaciones, al igual que la farsa financiera de Adam McKay 'The Big Short' y el drama sobre el cofundador de Apple 'Steve Jobs'.

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera, que otorga los Globos de Oro, anunció los candidatos para la ceremonia del 2016 de estos premios en Beverly Hills, California.

Junto con 'Carol' y 'The Revenant' compiten por el premio a la mejor película de drama 'Mad Max: Fury Road', 'Room' y 'Spotlight'.

Ricky Gervais volverá como anfitrión de los Globos el 10 de enero.

A continuación, la lista de los nominados.

CINE

—Mejor película de drama: 'Carol', 'Mad Max: Fury Road', 'The Revenant', 'Room', 'Spotlight'.

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: 'The Big Short', 'Joy', 'The Martian', 'Spy', 'Trainwreck'.

—Mejor director: Todd Haynes, 'Carol'; Alejandro G. Iñárritu, 'The Revenant'; Tom McCarthy, 'Spotlight'; George Miller, 'Mad Max: Fury Road'; Ridley Scott, 'The Martian'.

—Mejor actriz, drama: Cate Blanchett, 'Carol'; Brie Larson, 'Room'; Rooney Mara, 'Carol'; Saoirse Ronan, 'Brooklyn'; Alicia Vikander, 'The Danish Girl'.

—Mejor actor, drama: Bryan Cranston, 'Trumbo'; Leonardo DiCaprio, 'The Revenant'; Michael Fassbender, 'Steve Jobs'; Eddie Redmayne, 'The Danish Girl'; Will Smith, 'Concussion'.

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Jennifer Lawrence, 'Joy'; Melissa McCarthy, 'Spy'; Amy Schumer, 'Trainwreck'; Maggie Smith, 'The Lady in the Van'; Lily Tomlin, 'Grandma'.

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Christian Bale, 'The Big Short'; Steve Carell, 'The Big Short'; Matt Damon, 'The Martian'; Al Pacino, 'Danny Collins'; Mark Ruffalo, 'Infinitely Polar Bear'.

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Jane Fonda, 'Youth'; Jennifer Jason Leigh, 'The Hateful Eight'; Helen Mirren, 'Trumbo'; Alicia Vikander, 'Ex Machina'; Kate Winslet, 'Steve Jobs'.

—Mejor actor de reparto: Paul Dano, 'Love & Mercy'; Idris Elba, 'Beasts of No Nation'; Mark Rylance, 'Bridge of Spies'; Michael Shannon, '99 Homes'; Sylvester Stallone, 'Creed'.

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: 'The Brand New Testament', 'El Club', 'The Fencer', 'Mustang', 'Son of Saul'.

—Mejor cinta animada: 'Anomalisa', 'The Good Dinosaur', 'Inside Out', 'The Peanuts Movie', 'Shaun the Sheep Movie'.

—Mejor guion: Emma Donoghue, 'Room'; Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer, 'Spotlight'; Charles Randolph, Adam McKay, 'The Big Short'; Aaron Sorkin, 'Steve Jobs'; Quentin Tarantino, 'The Hateful Eight'.

—Mejor música original: Cartner Burwell, 'Carol'; Alexandre Desplat, 'The Danish Girl'; Ennio Morricone, 'The Hateful Eight'; Daniel Pemberton, 'Steve Jobs'; Ryuichi Sakamoto, 'Alva Noto'.

—Mejor canción original: 'Love Me Like You Do' (música y letra de Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, Ali Payami, Ilya Salmanzadeh), 'Fifty Shades of Grey'; 'One Kind of Love' (música y letra de Brian Wilson, Scott Bennett), 'Love & Mercy'; 'See You Again' (música y letra de Justin Franks, Andrew Cedar, Charlie Puth, Cameron Thomaz), 'Furious 7'; 'Simple Song #3' (música y letra de David Lang), 'Youth'; 'Writing's on the Wall' (música y letra de Sam Smith, Jimmy Napes), 'Spectre'.

TELEVISION

—Mejor serie de drama: 'Empire', 'Mr. Robot', 'Game of Thrones', 'Outlander', 'Narcos'.

—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Taraji P. Henson, 'Empire'; Viola Davis, 'How to Get Away With Murder'; Robin Wright, 'House of Cards'; Caitriona Balfe, 'Outlander'; Eva Green, 'Penny Dreadful'.

—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan'; Wagner Moura, 'Narcos'; Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'; Rami Malek, 'Mr. Robot'; Jon Hamm, 'Mad Men'.

—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: 'Orange is the New Black', 'Silicon Valley', 'Transparent', 'Veep', 'Casual', 'Mozart in the Jungle'.

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 'Veep'; Gina Rodríguez, 'Jane the Virgin'; Lily Tomlin, 'Grace & Frankie'; Jamie Lee Curtis, 'Scream Queens'; Rachel Bloom, 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'.

—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Jeffrey Tambor, 'Transparent'; Aziz Ansari, 'Master of None'; Rob Lowe, 'The Grinder'; Will Forte, 'Last Man on Earth'; Patrick Stewart, 'Blunt Talk'; Gael García Bernal, 'Mozart in the Jungle'.

—Mejor miniserie o película hecha para TV: 'Fargo', 'American Crime', 'American Horror Story: Hotel', 'Wolf Hall', 'Flesh and Bone'.

—Mejor actriz, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Regina King, 'American Crime'; Uzo Aduba, 'Orange is the New Black'; Joanne Froggatt, 'Downton Abbey'; Maura Tierney, 'The Affair'; Judith Light, 'Transparent'.

—Mejor actor, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Oscar Isaac, 'Show Me a Hero'; Patrick Wilson, 'Fargo'; Idris Elba, 'Luther'; David Oyelowo, 'Nightingale'; Mark Rylance, 'Wolf Hall'.

—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Regina King, 'American Crime'; Uzo Aduba, 'Orange is the New Black'; Joanne Froggatt, 'Downton Abbey'; Maura Tierney, 'The Affair'; Judith Light, 'Transparent'.

—Mejor actor de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Damian Lewis, 'Wolf Hall'; Christian Slater, 'Mr. Robot'; Alan Cumming, 'The Good Wife'; Ben Mendelsohn, 'Bloodline'; Tobias Menzies, 'Outlander'.