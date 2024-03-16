Sociales | EL HERALDO

Sergio Andrés Quintero Gamarra y Laura Vanesa Suárez Morales. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Carlos Suárez, Manuela Morales, Laura Vanesa Suárez Morales, Sergio Andrés Quintero Gamarra, Aurora Gamarra y Humberto Quintero. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Humberto Quintero, Nathalie Quintero y Alberto Quintero. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Lorena Suárez, Mathéo Vanicatte y Maximilien Vanicatte. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Brenda Ruiz y Gabriela Ruiz.
El Heraldo
Claudia Rincón y Luis Ricardo González.
El Heraldo
Daniele Critelli y Glaythder Cordero. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Isabel Portillo y Arturo Arrázola. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Jorge Gómez y Valentina Ortiz. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Juan Ramírez, Sharon Sepúlveda, Sarah Santillan, Piedad Gamarra y Carlos Ramírez. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Judith Cabrera, Luis Alberto Gómez y Shirley León. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Margarita Choles y José Félix García. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
María José Sepúlveda, Miguel Ángel Aldana y Malka Sepúlveda. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Nathalie Quintero, Paulina Díaz y Saúl Peña. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Olga Doria, Isabella Navas y Alejandra Morales. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Oriana Pinto y Luis Mendoza. Josefina Villarreal
El Heraldo
Ruby Suárez, Myriam Calderón, Oscar Suárez, Nury Suárez, William Hernández, Carmen De Suárez, Judith Suárez y Deyanira Suárez. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Nelsy Morales, Esperanza Morales, Manuela Morales, Betty Morales y Lineth López. Jesús Rueda
El Heraldo
Juan Ramírez, Sharon Sepúlveda, Sarah Santillan, Piedad Gamarra y Carlos Ramírez. Jesús Rueda
Matrimonio Quintero Gamarra y Suárez Morales

Jesús Rueda

Sergio Andrés Quintero Gamarra y Laura Vanessa Suárez Morales unieron sus vidas  en el sagrado vínculo del matrimonio en ceremonia religiosa oficiada en la parroquia  Inmaculada Concepción. Seguidamente, ofrecieron una recepción en el Gran Salón del hotel El Prado.

