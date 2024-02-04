Sociales | EL HERALDO

Isabella Ovalle Martínez deslumbró con su talento y alegría.
Eduardo Portillo, Valerie Portillo e Ilse Margarita Cuello. Jesús Rueda
Gabriela Amaya y Waldia Pérez. Jesús Rueda
Gabriela Caballero y Lucianna Mejía. Jesús Rueda
German Solano, Daniela Solano, German Solano Pérez y Juliana Pérez. Jesús Rueda
Giselle Muñoz, Antonella Tobón, Luis Tobón y Francesca Tobón.
Gustavo Alemán, Sofía Alemán y Paola Henao. Jesús Rueda
Juan Camilo Velasco, Simona Velasco y Valeria Gasparoni. Jesús Rueda
Luciana Henao, Francesca Vergara y Simona Velasco.
Lucila Bottia, Camila Hadad y Juliana Osorio.
Luis Echeverri, Carolina Echeverri Sandra Echeverría y Santiago Echeverri. Jesús Rueda
Mar Piñeros y María Claudia García Jesús Rueda
Natalia Espinosa, Beatriz Vergara y Paulina Martínez Aparicio. Jesús Rueda
Shirley Giha, Felipe Vélez, Mauricio Vélez y Alejandro Vélez. Jesús Rueda
Tahiana Renteria. Jesús Rueda
Valentina Luque y Alicia Jiménez. Jesús Rueda
Victoria Mackenzie, Ana Sofía Gómez y Natalia Daffach. Jesús Rueda
Adriana Buelvas y Ana Lucía Caballero. Jesús Rueda
Amparo Solano, Sara Barrero, Sofía Barrero y Juan Barrero Jesús Rueda
Ana María Trujillo, Miguel Tepedino y Pier Tepedino. Jesús Rueda
Comparsa Juvenil del Country Club ‘Un verano en New York’

La  comparsa liderada por la capitana Juvenil del Country Club, Isabella Ovalle Martínez, fue una fusión de todos los ritmos latinos en un escenario especial, la ciudad de New York, donde puso a bailar a los asistentes al salón Jumbo, con la puesta en escena de ‘Un Verano en New York’, dirigida por Julie H. de Donado.

