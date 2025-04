ALESSANDRO GUERRA/EFE

Bakhmut (Russian Federation), 01/12/2022.- Forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic fire a self-propelled mortar 2S4 'Tulip' not far from Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 01 December 2022. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. (Incendio, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA