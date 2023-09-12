Opinión | EL HERALDO

El Heraldo
Deportes

Colombia, ¿repetir o cambiar vs. Chile?

Venezuela fue una dura prueba. Con ganas, tácticamente juiciosa, atenta, ganando duelos, cortando circuitos de ataque de Colombia, sin dejarla progresar e intentando contra ataques y posibilidades en el juego aéreo.

Creo que todos nos quedamos con el segundo tiempo jugado por nuestra Selección Colombia ante Venezuela. En la primera parte volvimos a inquietarnos con la imposibilidad de rematar a puerta y anotar un gol. Fue una Colombia extraña a la de los ochos partidos de preparación. Enredada, de tenencia estéril, sin ataque y con pases cortos insulsos. Y sin gol, ¡Dios de la Vida! Venezuela fue una dura prueba. Con ganas, tácticamente juiciosa, atenta, ganando duelos, cortando circuitos de ataque de Colombia, sin dejarla progresar e intentando contra ataques y posibilidades en el juego aéreo. El atasco de ideas y de fluir el juego lo solucionó el DT Lorenzo con el ingreso de Carrascal por Cuadrado. Carrascal cambió todo. Arias, entonces, se reconfirmó como necesario. Borré respondió al trabajo en punta. A Díaz lo marcaron con 1-2 y hasta con 1-2-3 y, a aun así, brilló. A esos cuatro los vamos a estar viendo en la alineación titular frente a Chile, este martes, y en adelante. Hay jugadores y situaciones que quedaron pendientes. La labor recargada a Lerma por lo poco que pesa Mateus. La actuación de Machado que quiso lucir más como un puntero que como un lateral individualizando su juego. Frente a los chilenos podría estar Barrios, aunque Lorenzo ha insistido más con Mateus y Lerma. También podría aparecer Mojica, si el técnico sopesó lo mismo que la mayoría sobre la actuación de Machado. El tema es Cuadrado que aún tiene problemas físicos. Si pudiera estar tendría que sacar a Arias, el mejor jugador del partido ante los venezolanos. Es la mayor de las expectativas: Cuadrado o Arias. O Cuadrado en lugar de Mateus. Puede ser. Ante los chilenos la dificultad será mucho mayor. Si Colombia juega, como en el segundo tiempo ante los venezolanos, el éxito estará asegurado…
